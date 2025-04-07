Pakistan fined again for slow over-rate in ODI series loss

Pakistan’s cricket team received a fine for their third straight slow over-rate during the ODI series against New Zealand. This fine added to the disappointment of a 3-0 series defeat. The match officials issued the penalty after the final ODI at Bay Oval, where the team finished one over short of the required limit.

Each player lost five percent of their match fees due to this violation. Match referee Jeff Crowe confirmed the infraction based on reports from the on-field umpires. They noted the slow over-rate during the match.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan accepted the fine, which allowed him to avoid a formal hearing. This fine marked the team’s third in three matches, raising concerns about their discipline on the field.

Additionally, Pakistan’s overall performance has disappointed fans. They concluded their tour with only one win in eight matches, losing the T20I series 4-1. In the ODI series, players failed to deliver standout performances, highlighting issues with the team’s management and execution as they gear up for upcoming competitions.