Bears rampage at PSX as KSE-100 drops over 2,800 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the week on a highly negative note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessing a dramatic fall of 2,818.86 points within the first 10 minutes of trading on Monday. By 9:40 AM, the index was hovering at 115,972.80 points, marking a 2.37% decline from the previous close of 118,791.66 points.

Friday Recap: In the last trading session on Friday, the market had already shown signs of weakness, with the KSE-100 slipping by 146.45 points (0.12%), closing at 118,791.66 from the previous day’s 118,938.11.

A total of 553.67 million shares were traded during the session, up from 422.70 million shares the previous day. The total value of shares traded surged to Rs35.49 billion compared to Rs28.21 billion in the earlier session.

Out of 457 companies that participated in the trading, 151 recorded gains, 258 ended in the red, and 48 remained unchanged.

Top Trading Volumes:

Cnergyico PK led the volumes with 61.33 million shares traded at Rs8.29 per share.

Bank Alfalah followed with 43.52 million shares, priced at Rs74.37.

Bank of Punjab recorded 21.77 million shares traded at Rs11.01.

Major Gainers and Losers:

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited posted the highest gain, rising Rs89.27 to close at Rs981.98.

Ismail Industries Limited came in second with a Rs52.25 increase, ending at Rs1,852.50.

On the losing side, Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited faced the steepest drop of Rs100.00, closing at Rs9,000.00. Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering followed with a Rs66.00 decline, finishing at Rs1,517.82.