KP govt to dismiss 6,000 employees hired during caretaker set up

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced its decision to dismiss thousands of employees hired during the tenure of the previous caretaker government, citing unconstitutional recruitment.

Provincial Minister for Law, Aftab Alam Afridi, said in a statement, “The caretaker government acted unlawfully by engaging in unconstitutional practices. According to both the Constitution and the Election Act, the caretaker government is not authorised to make new recruitments.”

Aftab Alam Afridi added that legislation is being prepared to remove all employees hired during the caretaker period.

“Different departments concealed the actual number of hires by providing false figures,” he stated.