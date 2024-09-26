London Pakistani Film Festival 2024 announces selections for its inaugural event

London Pakistani Film Festival 2024 (LPFF 2024) is pleased to announce the selection for its first annual event.

The titles are: “The Legend of Maula Jatt”, “Nayab”, “Zindagi Tamasha”, “Gunjal”, “Before Nikkah”, “The Martial Artist” – in its UK festival premiere – and the first episode of the web series “Farar”.

Screenings are followed by Q&A sessions, including a discussion on the present and future of the Pakistani film industry and a panel on artificial intelligence in filmmaking. Panelists will include producers and actors Shaz Khan and Farhan Tahir of the film “The Martial Artist”; executive producer’s David and Agnes Kenny, director Umair Nasir Al, producers Rumina Umair and Umair Irfani from “Nayab”; “Gunjal’s” producer Nighat Akbar Shah, director Shoaib Sultan and actress Amna Ilyas; “Before Nikkah’s” director Haider Zafar with the cast of the film; director Mehreen Jabbar and actor Aliee Sheikh from the web series “Farar” and actors, producers and director Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah on their upcoming AI-made series “9 Hours”.

The LPFF, an annual event conceived to celebrate and highlight the diversity in Pakistani films and dramas, is set to commence from October 1, in London, UK. The festival, a four-day event, is supported by LPFF partners Rich Mix Cinema and Garden Cinema.

Show times for films can be found on the LPFF’s and the respective cinemas’ websites. The festival closes with a panel by the Chairman of City of London Corporation’s Culture, Heritage and Libraries committee Mr.Munsur Ali, Founder/CEO of LPFF Mr. Assad Khan, Hollywood producer and actor Shaz Khan, House of Advertising’s CEO Mr. Hassan Zuberi, along with Film Distributors and Cinema Exhibitors, at the London Guild Hall on October 4.

A project of Positive Action Through Creativity (PAC) – a UK registered charity – LPFF is founded by Assad Khan and co-founders Mansur Ali, Shoaib Qureshi and Kamran Jawaid.

Jawaid, through his film production and distribution company, Anthem Films, also serves as the festival’s Director, while Geo Television Network is the official media partner.