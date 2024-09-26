Systems Limited wins Top IT Services Exporter Award at the P@SHA ICT Awards 2024

Upholding its legacy as a distinguished global systems integrator, Systems Limited has once again marked its success at the P@SHA ICT Awards 2024 by securing the esteemed Top IT Services Exporter Award.





The award was presented by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, and proudly received by Tariq Rasheed, Senior Vice President – Telco Growth Leader, and Javeria Fahad, Head of Marketing, from Systems Limited.

The P@SHA ICT Awards are a prestigious platform, that drives conversations on innovation and its profound impact. These awards celebrate the exceptional achievements within Pakistan’s dynamic IT sector. Over the years, Systems Limited has been a consistent recipient of P@SHA’s accolades, showcasing its relentlesscommitment to digital excellence.

Recognized for its outstanding performance and contributions to the IT sector, Systems Limited continues to expand its presence in diverse international markets, delivering world-class technology solutions. The Top IT Services Exporter Award reflects the company’s significant growth and role as a key player in Pakistan’s thriving tech ecosystem.

The company is honored and grateful to be part of an industry that is shaping the future of the country. With every project it undertakes, it seeks to contribute to Pakistan’s growth and prosperity. This award further motivates the company and strengthens its dedication to this mission with renewed enthusiasm.

Reflecting on the accolade, Asif Peer, Group CEO & Managing Director of Systems Limited, expressed, “This accomplishment reflects the steadfast dedication and exemplary efforts of our exceptional team. It demonstrates our commitment to excellence and our strong focus on advancing the growth and prosperity of the country on a global level. As we move forward, we will continue our pursuit of innovation, raising the standards in the IT industry and making meaningful contributions to the betterment of our nation.”

Carrying this winning momentum forward, Systems Limited continues its mission of driving global change for individuals and businesses.