Experts discuss Pakistan’s counter-terror strategy, future roadmap

At a one-day International Conference titled “Countering Terrorism in Pakistan: Progress, Challenges and the Path Forward,” jointly organized by Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) and the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Bahria University Islamabad, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal stressed that Pakistan’s adversaries are actively working to destabilize the country by sponsoring and facilitating militant groups. He highlighted how these groups aim to disrupt Pakistan’s progress and undermine national security, urging for enhanced intelligence capabilities, stronger regional cooperation, and more robust measures to counter the narratives supporting militancy.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the critical link between economic stability and security, stating that Pakistan’s economic recovery depends on a secure environment. He outlined the government’s initiatives, such as the National Action Plan (NAP) and Azm-e-Istehkam Vision, which focus on consolidating counter-terrorism gains and promoting long-term peace. He warned about the evolving nature of the terrorist threat and called for both immediate security measures and long-term socio-economic strategies to combat extremism.

The conference was also addressed by prominent figures, including former Sri Lankan Army Chief General Daya Ratanaikey, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq (R), Chairman PICSS Major General Saad Khattak (R), former Corps Commander Lt General Khalid Rabbani (R), former Inspector General Police Kaleem Imam, former head of NACTA Ehsan Ghani, renowned Chinese scholar Professor Song Zhihui, Australian scholar Dr. Martin Kear, Dr. Maria Sultan (Chairman SAASI University), Dr. General Ghulam Qamar (Project Director Religious Education), Defence Analyst Major General Inamul Haq, Dayyab Gilani (Director Research NACTA), Dr. Adam Saud (Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Bahria University), Dr. Fayaz (Dean Bahria University Law School), renowned scholar Dr. Farah Naz, Mr. Abdul Basit, and Mr. Gul Dad (Director Research PICSS).

Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq (R) underscored the importance of addressing the root causes of extremism, including poverty and lack of education, while Major General Saad Khattak (R) emphasized that despite significant progress, militant attacks are on the rise again, with 80 attacks per month in 2023 compared to 32 in 2022, signaling that the fight against terrorism requires continuous adaptation.

The conference gathered international experts, policymakers, military officials, and scholars, fostering a platform for critical discussion on counter-terrorism strategies, the role of international cooperation, and the path forward to ensure lasting peace in Pakistan.