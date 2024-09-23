Health emergency in KP as malaria cases surge

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has released alarming data on malaria 54,000 cases reported across the province including 10,000 only reported in Khyber district, followed by 6, 000 cases in Shangla.

DI Khan reported 4,000 cases, while Battagram and Lakki Marwat recorded 3,000 each. Tank and Karak have also seen significant outbreaks, with 2,000 cases each. Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali directed health officials to take urgent measures in the southern districts, which are currently the worst affected by the outbreak.

Ehtesham has urged the health department to implement emergency plans to curb the spread of malaria and provide necessary healthcare services to those impacted.

Dengue cases are on the rise in Punjab as 86 new cases were reported from various parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Majority of these cases, 74 in total, were reported in Rawalpindi, while Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Attock, and Mianwali each recorded two cases.

One case each was identified in Lahore, Kasur, Chakwal, and Sahiwal. According to health department sources, the total number of dengue cases was swelled to 1,044 after 377 new cases were reported in Punjab.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that hospitals were fully equipped with necessary medicines and treatments to combat the virus.

In response to the spike in cases, the health department has issued an advisory urging citizens to maintain clean and dry environment to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

They called for public cooperation with health teams actively working to control the outbreak. A free helpline (1033) has also been provided for those seeking treatment or information, or to register complaints related to dengue.

Health department officials stressed the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to curb the spread across Punjab.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the up-gradation of all hospitals inside the City has commenced. This was disclosed by Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir during the inauguration of a new nursery and blood bank at the Govt Maternity Hospital New Karol on Sunday.

The minister said the addition of these facilities was a part of larger up-gradation process aimed at improving the hospital’s services.

He emphasised that each hospital would be thoroughly assessed, and any missing or inadequate facilities would be provided on a priority basis.

Khawaja Imran Nazir announced the opening of clinics for hepatitis and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) under the chief minister’s directive, further enhancing the healthcare system in the City.

During his visit, the minister toured various departments of the hospital, reviewing medical facilities and inquiring from patients about the availability of medicines, tests, and other treatments.