Rabab Hashim becomes the first ever to Host Shark Tank Pakistan

Karachi, Pakistan: Acclaimed actress and television personality Rabab Hashim has been announced as the official host of the highly anticipated new season of Shark Tank Pakistan. The celebrated star, known for her charisma, poise, and vibrant screen presence, is set to bring a fresh dynamic to the globally popular reality show, which offers aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of seasoned investors or ‘sharks.’

Rabab Hashim’s involvement adds a new layer of excitement to Shark Tank Pakistan. With her strong connection to the youth and her diverse experiences across the media landscape, Rabab is expected to engage audiences and innovators alike, making the show both entertaining and inspirational.

“When it came to choosing the face of our show, we knew we needed someone bold, brilliant, and ready to dive deep—Rabab Hashim is exactly that and more.” according to the official announcement on the Shark Tank Pakistan social media

“I am thrilled to be part of this incredible journey, “stated the talented actress. “Shark Tank is not just a show – it’s a platform that empowers dreamers, creators, and innovators.”

“Hosting this show is an honor, and I’m excited to be working with Greenlit studios who acquired the rights of Shark Tank Pakistan and is currently producing the season 1 of the show.” Rabab Hashim further added.

As host, Rabab will guide the entrepreneurs through their intense pitches, providing insight and motivation while also interacting with the ‘sharks,’ a group of high-profile investors who will assess the pitches and potentially invest in the most promising ideas.

The new season of Shark Tank Pakistan will be aired on Green Entertainment, with more details regarding the release date to be announced soon.