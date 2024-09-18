Punjab CM announces outsourcing of 14,000 public sector schools

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has that the provincial government will outsource 14,000 public sector schools across province.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Lahore on Wednesday, she commended the remarkable efforts of the education ministry and her team.

Maryam Nawaz said that the government was committed to provide relief to masses and several measures have been taken to improve the quality of education in schools.

The issues faced by the schools can only be resolved through public-private partnership, he added.

The chief minister alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during its tenure did a corruption of Rs1 billion in Punjab Text Book Board.

A corruption case should be registered against the former education minister of PTI, she demanded.

Maryam Nawaz said, “Through committed efforts we’ll be able to transform the education sector.”

Separately, Maryam Nawaz has announced the implementation of durable, environment-friendly measures under the Suthra Punjab Programme, aimed at enhancing cleanliness across the province.

In a recent statement, she highlighted that rural areas will be included in large-scale cleaning efforts for the first time.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of adopting proper waste disposal practices and called for a shift away from plastic, which contributes significantly to pollution.

In March, Punjab’s Local Government Minister, Zeeshan Rafique, pledged to introduce innovative sanitation models as part of the Suthra Punjab Programme.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring a clean environment for the province’s residents.

Moreover, Maryam Nawaz has taken strict action following the tragic death of a young girl who fell into an open manhole in a private housing society. She has directed a comprehensive inspection of all manholes across societies within three days.

Details reveal that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was deeply concerned about the incident and has called for an investigation to identify those responsible. She warned that if negligence or criminal oversight is found, the housing society will be sealed.

The Chief Minister has given government officials and agencies a deadline of three days to inspect open manholes, including those in private societies and government-controlled areas. She emphasized that there would be no leniency for those found guilty of negligence, stressing that there is no room for compromise when it comes to the safety of the public and children.

The incident occurred on Raiwind Road, where the young girl fell into an open manhole while playing in a park, leading to her death. The accident was attributed to the absence of a manhole cover.

Also, Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to crackdown on overcharging transporters, ensuring that the recent reduction in transport fares, due to lower oil prices, benefits citizens.

“Every passenger, every citizen, and every student must receive full relief from the petrol price reduction,” she emphasized, instructing that any overcharged fares be returned to the public.

The CM tasked the provincial transport minister, commissioners, deputy commissioners, transport authority officials, and district administration to conduct strict field inspections to enforce compliance.