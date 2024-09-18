Why appointments of VCs in Punjab are always political and full of controversies?

Lahore: The appointment of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) for Punjab’s public sector universities has once again become a hotbed of political controversy. These appointments, which should ideally focus on merit and academic credentials, often become a battleground for political power plays, reflecting the deep-rooted influence politics holds in the higher education sector of Punjab.

The standard process for appointing VCs in Punjab involves a search committee, which recommends three candidates per university to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister then selects one candidate and sends the name to the Governor for formal approval. While this seems straightforward, it rarely proceeds without political interference. The Governor’s role is typically ceremonial, but the reality is far more complex, as recent events have shown.

In a rare move, Governor Punjab decided to personally interview the shortlisted candidates for the VCs’ posts, diverging from the norm of simply approving the Chief Minister’s choices. This action highlights the political tug-of-war between different power centers in the province. The Governor’s decision, seen by many as an assertion of his constitutional powers, immediately sparked debate. Some have lauded the move as necessary to ensure transparency, while others see it as an unnecessary interference in what should be the Chief Minister’s domain.

The political nature of these appointments stems from the stakes involved. Vice-Chancellors hold significant influence over university affairs, budgets, and hiring decisions, making these positions highly coveted. Universities are not just academic institutions but hubs of influence, often used by political parties to extend their reach into the educated youth and control key resources. This makes the process of appointing VCs highly susceptible to lobbying, favoritism, and political bargaining.

The 18th Amendment to the Constitution shifted the power of appointing VCs from the federal to the provincial governments, making it even more of a political process. Provincial governments, under the Chief Minister’s leadership, now have the authority to handpick candidates, turning these appointments into a reflection of the prevailing political dynamics. While the search committee nominates candidates based on merit, political considerations often influence the final decision. A candidate’s political affiliations, connections, or potential loyalty to ruling party figures can play a decisive role.

Recently, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz faced a dilemma regarding candidates for four universities, leading to a decision to re-advertise the positions. It was later suggested that second-choice candidates be appointed to avoid further delays. This back-and-forth is not unusual in a system where political interests often outweigh merit, causing frustration among stakeholders.

The Governor’s refusal to immediately endorse the Chief Minister’s selections raised eyebrows and highlighted the underlying tension between the Governor’s ceremonial role and the provincial government’s executive authority. By interviewing the candidates himself, the Governor has added another layer of scrutiny, but critics argue that this complicates an already politicized process. They fear that the Governor’s involvement may be politically motivated, rather than driven by a genuine desire for transparency.

The Chief Minister, on the other hand, has consistently emphasized her commitment to merit-based appointments, but the political reality often dictates otherwise. High-profile figures within the political landscape are known to lobby for their preferred candidates, hoping to secure influential positions for allies or supporters. This political maneuvering delays the process, making it more about power dynamics than academic leadership.

In the end, it is likely that the appointments will follow the Chief Minister’s recommendations, but not without political compromises. The Governor’s interviews, while unusual, may serve as a temporary roadblock, but they also reveal the inherent tension in the appointment process, where academic merit is often overshadowed by political considerations.

The ongoing saga of VC appointments in Punjab highlights how deeply entrenched politics is in the education sector. Rather than focusing solely on academic qualifications and leadership skills, these appointments have become a reflection of political bargaining. As a result, the question remains: will the province ever be able to escape the politics that pervade its universities, or will the political wrangling over these key positions continue to define the future of higher education in Punjab?

The writer is the freelance journalist and can be reached at: Arsal428@gmail.com