IHC seeks govt’s clarification on Imran’s plea against possible military trial

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday once again sought clarification from the government over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s possible military trial over his alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing on PTI founder’s petition against the military trials in the May 9 case that witnessed military installations being vandalised following his arrest in a graft case last year.

“There is no clear answer from the government. I am giving you time to bring instructions in this regard,” said Justice Aurangzeb during the hearing today.

The court ordered the Ministry of Defence to give a clear stance on the next hearing after which the ministry sought time. The hearing was adjourned till next Tuesday (September 24).

The former prime minister’s pleas came in the wake of statements by government high-ups including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar that fuelled rumours of his military trial.

Separately, Imran has condemned the anticipated constitutional changes.

During an informal conversation with journalists at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, Imran claimed the government was pursuing the establishment of a new constitutional court out of fear of the Supreme Court.

He further claimed that the recent amendments are designed to keep him in prison and to dismantle the judiciary.

“The rulers have decided to destroy the judiciary,” Imran said. “All this is being done to cover up election fraud and protect their corruption.”

Imran criticised the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, claiming they were used to forgive billions in corruption.

He argued that the government’s actions threaten the rule of law and increase political instability through threats to judges and the elimination of political opposition. Highlighting economic concerns, he noted that 4,000 Pakistani companies have been registered in Dubai during the past six months.

He attributed the country’s inflation to government reliance on loans and highlighted that the elite, with assets abroad, are indifferent to the financial plight of ordinary citizens.

The PTI Founder also pointed out that Mohsin Naqvi’s wife’s $500 million property was revealed in the Dubai Leaks, and further claimed that those behind the amendments have ‘hidden wealth abroad.’ Announcing a peaceful protest in Lahore, he called on the public to defend their rights and the judiciary by protesting on September 21.

“This is a matter of our country’s future,” Imran declared. “We will not remain silent and will protest vigorously.”