Balochistan’s Minister Sardar Mir Chakkar Khan Domki passes away

Balochistan Minister for Local Governments Sardar Mir Chakkar Khan Domki passed away in Karachi on Monday after a prolonged illness. According to media reports, Sardar Sarfaraz Domki had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karachi. The late Sardar Sarfaraz Domki will be laid to rest in Sibi. He was a member of the Balochistan Assembly, elected from provincial constituency PB-8 (Lehri) from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) in the February 2024 general elections. He was born on 12 August 1969 in Lehri District. He has a degree in Bachelor of Arts. He served as assistant commissioner and additional deputy commissioner in the Government of Balochistan between 1988 and 2010. He was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan as a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) from Constituency PB-21 Sibi in the 2013 general election.