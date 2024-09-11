KPITB, BoK sign E-Stamping MoU

Board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB), and Bank of Khyber (BoK) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Service Level Agreement regarding E-Stamping.

The signing ceremony to this effect was held here at the office of Senior Member Board of Revenue in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmed Abbasi, Senior Member Board of Revenue Ikramullah, Member Board of Revenue (Admin) Aamir Latif, Managing Director Bank of Khyber Sher Muhammad, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board Akif Khan, and other senior officials were present, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister of Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi said that E-Stamping is a very important initiative of the Board of Revenue. Stamp duty is an important source of revenue generation and E-Stamping will also provide maximum facilities to the people of the province.