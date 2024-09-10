FIA arrests man for sexual exploitation of hundreds of children

A man accused of sexually exploiting young children has been arrested, with hundreds of explicit videos uncovered during the operation.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Crime Circle Abbottabad conducted the raid, leading to the seizure of 497 indecent videos from the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Muhammad Miskeen, was found to be involved in the creation and distribution of explicit content featuring minors.

He had been teaching religious education to children and using this position to exploit them. The arrest is part of an ongoing crackdown against cyber crimes under the directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspect was also involved in sharing the illegal videos online.

During the raid, law enforcement officials recovered four mobile phones, a laptop, a CPU, and an internet device from his possession.

The investigation is continuing, and further details are expected to emerge.

Authorities are emphasising that the operation aligns with global reports and reflects a broader effort to combat child exploitation.