Alhamra’s cultural diplomacy reaches new heights with Qatar Museum’s collaboration

The Lahore Art Council has again demonstrated its pivotal role in promoting Pakistan’s cultural diplomacy by partnering with Qatar Museums to exhibit five of its most iconic paintings.

This strategic move, formalised on September 3, marks a significant milestone in Alhamra’s global outreach, underscoring Pakistan’s rich artistic heritage and strengthening international cultural ties.

The five masterpieces sent to the Qatar Islamic Museum, including Sohni Mahiwal and Mountains by Ustad Allah Bakhsh, Sweet Memory by Abdul Rahman Chughtai, Kitchen Table by Shakir Ali and Sohni Dharti by Salima Hashmi, represent a diverse range of Pakistani art. With their historical depth and contemporary vitality, these pieces showcase traditional folklore alongside modernist visions, enriching the global art scene with Pakistan’s cultural identity.

A NEW ERA OF CULTURAL DIPLOMACY — Alhamra’s collaboration with Qatar Museums is a routine exhibition and part of a broader cultural strategy to enhance Pakistan’s international image. This partnership aligns perfectly with Alhamra’s goal of using art as a medium for diplomacy, fostering mutual understanding and building bridges across cultures. This exhibition amplifies the cultural dialogue between the two nations by showcasing Pakistan’s artistic legacy on a global platform, promoting shared values and deepening diplomatic relations. The collaboration also marks the entry of Pakistani art into Manzar: Art & Architecture from Pakistan 1940s to Today, a first-of-its-kind exhibition organised by Qatar’s future Art Mill Museum in collaboration with the National Museum of Qatar. From November 1 to January 31, 2025, the exhibition will present over 200 works by artists from Pakistan and its diaspora, including paintings, sculptures, photographs and installations. The artworks will extend from the gallery spaces to Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani’s palace courtyard, providing an immersive experience of Pakistan’s artistic and architectural movements.

CELEBRATING ARTISTIC HERITAGE — the five paintings loaned by Alhamra Art Museum, representing a broad spectrum of Pakistan’s artistic traditions, significantly contribute to the broader Manzar exhibition. Ustad Allah Bakhsh’s Sohni Mahiwal and Mountains, Abdul Rahman Chughtai’s Sweet Memory, Shakir Ali’s Kitchen Table and Salima Hashmi’s Sohni Dharti each bring a unique perspective to the exhibition, bridging the gap between the past and present, reflecting modernist abstraction and encapsulating national pride and the resilience of the Pakistani spirit. Beyond these individual contributions, Manzar will explore the full spectrum of Pakistani art and architecture from the 1940s onward. Artists like Shakir Ali, Zahoorul Akhlaq and Salima Hashmi, as well as architects including Nayyar Ali Dada and Yasmeen Lari, will feature in themed galleries that trace Pakistan’s journey through modernism, regionalism and ecological concerns. These works are part of a broader narrative that includes loans from the Pakistan National Council of Arts, private collections and Qatar Museums.

LEADERSHIP’S COMMITMENT TO CULTURAL DIPLOMACY — Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmad expressed his pride in this collaboration: “This partnership with Qatar Museums showcases Pakistan’s rich artistic legacy and reaffirms our commitment to fostering international cultural diplomacy. Through art, we build bridges and share the beauty of our heritage with the world.” Executive Director Sarah Rashid echoed this sentiment, noting the initiative’s global importance: “Alhamra has always been at the forefront of promoting Pakistani art globally, and this collaboration is yet another milestone. Including these five paintings at Qatar Museums is a testament to the world-class talent fostered in Pakistan and the international appeal of our cultural heritage.” This initiative promotes Pakistani art and enhances Pakistan’s global cultural influence.

STRENGTHENING PAKISTAN’S GLOBAL ARTISTIC INFLUENCE — this collaboration signifies more than a cultural loan; it reflects Alhamra’s role as a steward of Pakistan’s artistic legacy. The five masterpieces sent to Qatar symbolise Pakistan’s rich, multifaceted culture. They form part of a larger effort to enhance Pakistan’s image on the global stage, fostering cross-cultural understanding through the universal language of art. Through Manzar, Alhamra strengthens Pakistan’s influence in international cultural diplomacy. The exhibition, designed by renowned architect Raza Ali Dada, will guide visitors through 12 distinct sections, revealing how Pakistani artists have responded to global modernist movements while developing their unique narratives. Special attention will be given to ecological and environmental concerns, featuring works by contemporary artists like Imran Qureshi and Rashid Rana.

A DIPLOMATIC BRIDGE TO THE FUTURE — as Alhamra expands its international presence, its role in Pakistan’s cultural diplomacy grows more significant. Collaborations like this with Qatar Museums position Alhamra as an exhibitor and a global cultural ambassador for Pakistan. These exhibitions serve as reminders that art is a powerful tool for fostering international dialogue, transcending boundaries and shaping the future. With each new partnership, Alhamra solidifies its role in preserving and promoting Pakistan’s artistic legacy. The Manzar exhibition is a testament to the potential of art to unite nations and highlights Pakistan’s rich artistic contributions to the world.