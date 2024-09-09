Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods prove their friendship is strong five years after feud

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have teamed up once again. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her formerly estranged longtime bestie appear with mutual pal Stassie Karanikolaou in a TikTok video parodying The Kardashians reality series.

“OK guys, we’re back,” Kylie said in the clip, shared Sept. 6, while Jordyn added, “Did you miss us?” The trio lip synched Kim Kardashian. “JORDYN AND KY,” one fan wrote in the comments. “KING KYLIE ERA IS REALLY RETURNING.”

Kylie, who appears with her natural dark brown hair in the video, shared the post one day after posting pics of herself with teal hair on Instagram, a nod to one of the colorful styles she sported as a teen during what fans had dubbed her “King Kylie” era.

This marks the first time she and Jordyn have been photographed together since they bumped into one another at a Paris Fashion Week show in January. “I saw Jordyn again in Paris,” Kylie told sister Khloe Kardashian on the May 30 episode of The Kardashians. “It was fun. I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it’s like, we talk once a month.” In 2019, the Kardashian-Jenner family had effectively banished Kylie’s BFF, her friend since their teen years, after she had an intimate encounter with Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Khloe. The two, who share kids True Thompson, 6, and Tatum Thompson, 2, have since broken up.

Kylie and Jordyn reunited publicly in July 2023 at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, and two months later, made their renewed friendship TikTok official by filming their first joint video in four years.