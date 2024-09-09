Escape to Dhirkot: Where unspoiled natural beauty awaits

In a bid to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, tourists are flocking to Dhirkot where picturesque valley nestled in the majestic mountains of Azad Kashmir with lush green meadows, glistening streams and majestic waterfalls is proving to be a major draw for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike. Dhirkot, a hidden treasure in Azad Kashmir, has emerged as a top tourist destination attracting visitors from all over the world. The region’s unparalleled natural beauty, thrilling attractions, and warm hospitality have made it an ideal getaway for adventure seekers and nature lovers, according to a report aired by PTV news channel. Local authorities said that Dhirkot is poised to become a major tourist hub with several initiatives underway to promote its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. “Dhirkot’s tourism industry has seen a significant boost in recent years, and we are working to ensure that the region’s infrastructure and facilities meet the growing demands of tourists,” Azad Kashmir tourism minister. “We are proud to showcase Dhirkot’s natural beauty and thrilling attractions to the world. Our goal is to make Dhirkot a top tourist destination in the region,” local government official. “We are thrilled to see tourists flocking to Dhirkot as It is a great opportunity for us to share our culture and hospitality with the world,” local resident said. Dhirkot, a picturesque valley in Azad Kashmir, is not only known for its breathtaking natural beauty but also for its abundance of delicious fruits. The region is blessed with a wide variety of fruits, including apples, apricots, cherries, and plums, which are grown in the lush orchards surrounding the valley, said a local. “Dhirkot’s fruits are a blessing from nature. We are committed to preserving our traditional farming practices and promoting our fruits to the world,” local resident. “Dhirkot’s natural beauty is unmatched. We are committed to preserving it for future generations and ensuring that tourism benefits the local community,” local business owner.