Illegal construction of Hajveri Plaza exposes nexus between officials, land mafia

Lahore (Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone): The unauthorized multi-story construction and expansion of the Hajveri Plaza in the Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone have unveiled a nexus between local officials and the land mafia. Located at Chobarji Chowk, the illegal construction and expansion of Hajveri Plaza have revealed that the plaza owners, Chaudhry Atif and their frontman Yusuf Durrani, in collusion with ZOP Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone Mehwish Naeem, have managed to deceive the Deputy Commissioner Lahore and the Administrator of MCL.

According to sources, ZOP Mehwish Naeem instructed Building Inspector Muhammad Irfan to refrain from filing any reports regarding the third-floor construction of Hajveri Plaza. Meanwhile, the third-floor lintel is being rapidly completed. A sham operation was conducted by the officials, who merely broke a staircase and shared photos with the M.O. Planning department. However, the illegal construction on the third floor, including the extension of the roof over a large area, was left untouched.

Moreover, the plaza owners, Chaudhry Atif and Yusuf Durrani, have allegedly begun accepting bookings from unsuspecting citizens for shops that have not yet been constructed and are not present in the official records or maps, resulting in a fraud amounting to millions of rupees. This deception has raised concerns that the investments of many citizens may be at risk.

Disturbingly, the illegal construction is taking place just a few furlongs from Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone and approximately two kilometers from the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation Lahore. Yet, senior officials and the entire administrative machinery have remained silent, while local officials are allegedly protecting this criminal activity.

Citizens have called on the government and accountability institutions to take immediate action to stop the illegal construction and to hold those involved accountable under the law. They warn that if timely measures are not taken, this infringement of public rights will continue, and more innocent citizens will fall prey to deceit.