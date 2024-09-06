‘Eat, drink and study’: Punjab CM launches school nutrition program

The Punjab government has launched Pakistan’s largest school nutrition programme, aimed at combating child malnutrition. The pilot project, inaugurated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Dera Ghazi Khan, will provide nutrition-rich milk packs to primary schoolchildren in the region.

The programme targets more than 400,000 students in three districts – Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Muzaffargarh – where child malnutrition rates are highest. Students will receive 175ml milk packs daily, with empty packs to be recycled, generating funds for the schools.

At the launch event, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the government’s dedication to enhancing the education sector.

She stressed that the administration is focused on implementing key reforms aimed at improving both the curriculum and the overall quality of education. Additionally, she highlighted efforts to upgrade sports facilities in schools, ensuring a more holistic development of students.

She emphasized that the Ministry of Education, led by Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, has been working tirelessly to serve the public and utilize resources with integrity. The Punjab Chief Minister pledged to address the nutritional needs of children within the available resources.

The Education Minister is responsible for overseeing the programme for the next five years, ensuring that free milk is provided to children.

Maryam Nawaz distributed milk packs to children during her visit to a government primary school in Dera Ghazi Khan, discussing health and education with the students.

She vowed to enhance the standard of living for the public and secure a brighter future for them. She also encouraged the children to love and serve their country,The Chief Minister also urged other provincial leaders to follow this initiative.