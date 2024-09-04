Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Holds Open Court Session to Address Public Concerns

Senior Advisor In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Syed Anwar Haider, along with Associate Grievance Commissioners Syed Shujaat Abbas and Maula Baksh Sheikh, conducted an open court session (Khuli Kutcheri) at the committee hall of the Deputy Commissioner Office in Kemari, Karachi. The session addressed pressing public issues, providing a direct platform for residents to voice their concerns.

During the session, a significant number of attendees raised issues regarding the difficulties faced in the issuing of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs). They also highlighted the delays and complications encountered in the process, causing undue stress, particularly for those in need of urgent renewals. Responding to these concerns, the spokesperson for the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) present at the session reassured the public that efforts are being made to streamline the CNIC issuance process. He also emphasized that the renewal process would be simplified and urged citizens to adhere to the procedural requirements to avoid delays.

Syed Anwar Haider addressed another critical issue brought up by the residents-the recent surge in electricity bills. He acknowledged the concerns of those who have been charged with excessive units and advised them to report such instances to the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat office in Karachi immediately. “We are committed to ensuring that any mismanagement leading to inflated bills is corrected, and those responsible are held accountable,” said Haider, reinforcing the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat’s dedication to public service. Other complaints included the lack of domestic Sui gas connections and the overall deteriorating infrastructure in Kemari. The poor condition of roads and drainage systems were among the key issues highlighted. The Senior Advisor acknowledged these challenges and assured the public that their concerns would be communicated to the relevant authorities for prompt action. The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat reaffirmed its commitment to resolving public grievances and urged citizens to continue reporting any issues they face. The residents of district Kemari appreciated the Federal Ombudsman’s visit to the DC office.