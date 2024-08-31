Conference adopts resolution to establish IT Park in south Punjab

A roundtable conference titled “Making South Punjab the Next IT Hub of Pakistan”, organised by the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), unanimously approved a resolution on Saturday to establish an IT Park in South Punjab. The conference was attended by representatives from the IT companies, industrialists, academics, and other stakeholders from across the region. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani was the chief guest. Other notable attendees included MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal, Senior VP Nadeem Sheikh, VP Asim Saeed Sheikh, former President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Khawaja Muhammad Usman, Air University Head of Business Administration Dr. Abbas, BZU IMS Chairman Dr. Hassan Bucha, MNSUA Agri Business Assistant Professor Dr. Mubashir Mehdi, SBP ACM Unit In-Charge Faheem Arshad, chamber members, and Director General e-Governance Punjab Information Technology Board Sajid Latif. The resolution underscored the importance of information technology (IT) for economic development, innovation, and job creation. It highlights that the proposed IT Park will attract investment and multinational companies to south Punjab. The resolution also outlined a vision, framework, and roadmap for the sector?s growth, with plans to eventually expand the park?s reach across south Punjab once it was established in Multan. In his address, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani emphasised the critical role of advancing IT for rapid economic growth. He stated that the IT Park would act as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation, fostering investment and generating employment. He also noted that the park would enhance productivity, develop human capital, and provide a supportive environment for companies, startups, and researchers, thereby promoting local talent and human development.