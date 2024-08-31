Emma Roberts weighs in on Britney Spears biopic casting rumours

Emma Roberts knows she’d be lucky to play Britney Spears. The American Horror Story actress was honoured by the fact that Felicia Culotta, Britney’s former assistant, recently suggested she would be the perfect person to capture the “Toxic” singer’s essence in the upcoming biopic based on Britney’s memoir The Woman in Me.

“I was like, ‘I love her assistant,'” Emma gushed to Cosmopolitan in an interview published Aug. 29. “I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears.” And while the 33-year-old confirmed that the casting is definitely just a rumour at the moment, she’s hopeful that “maybe it’ll come true.” Especially since her fandom for Britney runs deep. “I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone,” she recalled, “and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorise every word.'”

And if called upon for the biopic, Emma-who shares 3-year-old son Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund-is pretty sure her lyrical memory will kick back in.

“I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time,” she shared. “I’m always like, ‘God, he must think I’m so weird.'”

As she joked, “That’s some millennial parenting.”

Information about Britney’s biopic is still scarce, although the “Womaniser” singer previously shared she was thrilled about the movie, especially as it meant she got to work alongside Wicked and La La Land producer Marc Platt, father to a Tony-winner Ben Platt.

“Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt,” she wrote on X Aug. 1. “He’s always made my favourite movies stay tuned.” Wicked director Jon M Chu is attached to direct the film, which will follow Britney’s life from her roots in Mississippi and Louisiana, through her growth as one of the most celebrated popstars in the world, according to Deadline. The Woman in Me has been a bestseller since it was first released in 2023, with the 42-year-old documenting her life in the spotlight, including revelations about her family, as well as exes Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline.