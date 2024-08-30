Sabrina Carpenter gains 2.6 million Spotify listeners and 740,000 Instagram followers

New findings from QR Code Generator have examined online interest in Sabrina Carpenter after the release of her sixth album Short n’ Sweet.

According to research by Spotify Stats, Short n’ Sweet received 57,395,262 streams on the Global Spotify Chart on the day of its release, 23 August. Since the 36-minute-long album dropped, she has also amassed an extra 2,605,417 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Instagram following has surged by 740,680 during this time. The singer-songwriter amassed the highest number on Monday 26, equating to 186,032, which is 329% higher than her daily average of 43,408. As a result, she can earn up to $159,681 per sponsored post on the social media platform.

Taste, Sabrina Carpenter’s latest music video featuring Jenna Ortega, has gained 35,731,347 YouTube views since its release on 23 August. The actress’ Instagram following has surged by 338,134 in the following days, which is 5,945% higher than her daily average of 5,594. Slightly less than Carpenter, Ortega can earn up to $155,883 per sponsored post.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L, has commented on the findings: “Short n’ Sweet is quickly becoming one of the best albums of summer 2024. Since releasing Espresso on 11 April, Sabrina Carpenter has gained 42,156,761 monthly Spotify listeners and, in turn, has become a worldwide household name. It will be interesting to see her stardom continue to soar in the coming weeks, and whether her next music video will go as viral as Taste.”