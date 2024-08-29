CPO Rawalpindi gets 14 days to track down missing jail officer

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench has granted a 14-day deadline to the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi for the recovery of Muhammad Akram, the missing former Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail. Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf presided over the hearing of the petition, filed by Akram’s wife, Maimona Riaz, who appeared in court alongside Advocate Iman Mazari.

During the proceedings, CPO Rawalpindi, along with SSP Investigation and the Station House Officer (SHO), informed the court that efforts are underway to recover Muhammad Akram.

The court instructed the CPO to ensure the safety of Akram’s family, who reported that 25 unidentified individuals, dressed in various uniforms, entered their official residence within Adiala Jail and conducted a search.

Justice Rauf emphasized that “everyone is accountable to Allah” and called for all parties to play their roles responsibly. He expressed concern over the rising issue of missing persons, noting that cases have emerged where missing individuals were later found in other countries, including Afghanistan. The CPO requested a 14-day extension to continue efforts for Akram’s recovery, and the court adjourned the hearing until September 10.