Atiqa questions Humayun Saeed’s and female leads’ age difference

Veteran Pakistani actress Atiqa Odho has expressed her concerns over the persistent casting of actor Humayun Saeed opposite actresses significantly younger than him. The discussion about Saeed’s age and position in the entertainment sector is still continuing strong, which is why Atiqa made these comments. Recently, Atiqa talked about the casting of Humayun Saeed and Yamna Zaidi in the drama series Gentleman on a private TV show on which she co-hosts. She questioned the decision made by the industry to cast the two performers as hero and heroine in spite of their noticeable age differences. While Humayun has kept his appearance and charisma, Atiqa reflected on the days when he was cast alongside her in dramas and said that he is definitely getting older. She voiced her displeasure at seeing him paired with actors who are only half his age. Her statements further the discussion started by actor Firdous Jamal’s contentious remarks regarding Humayun, which had previously elicited differing opinions from both industry insiders and fans.