25 terrorists eliminated in Khyber IBOs; four troops martyred

Security forces have killed 25 terrorists, including the leader of Khawarij, during a seven-day operation in Tirah. Four soldiers were also martyred in the terrorist attack.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted extensive intelligence-based operations against the Khawarij, the so-called Lashkar-e-Islam, and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar in the Tirah area of Khyber District.

This operation has resulted in significant losses for Khawarij and its supporters.

Since August 20, during the bold and successful intelligence-based operations, security forces have successfully killed 25 Khawarij, including their leader Abu Zar alias Saddam.

ISPR stated that during these operations, four brave soldiers sacrificed their lives in the defence of the nation and achieved martyrdom.

The significant losses inflicted on the Khawarij in these operations demonstrate the determination of security forces and their commitment to ending terrorism.

Earlier, a late-night attack by unidentified militants on a police checkpoint at Kurram Toll Plaza in Lakki Marwat left one officer injured, while another individual died of a heart attack triggered by the terror of the incident.

According to media reports, the militants opened fire on the Lakki Marwat Toll Plaza, prompting a swift retaliatory response from the police.

Local villagers also joined in to support the police, forcing the attackers to flee under heavy gunfire.

The assault resulted in the injury of Ali Muhammad, an employee stationed at the toll plaza checkpoint.

Additionally, a 60-year-old man from Karak, who was merely a passerby, died of a heart attack due to the shock and fear caused by the gunfire.

District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat stated that the terrorist attack was successfully repelled.

He mentioned that the attackers attempted to target the Manjiwala police checkpoint but were driven away by timely police action.

The attack, which occurred last night, was thwarted as police responded immediately, preventing the militants from causing further harm.

Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces have recently seen an uptick in violence, including target killings and militant attacks.

Earlier on Monday, a motorcycle-borne bomb attack in Razmak subdivision of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district killed at least four people and injured eight others.

Meanwhile, Balochistan experienced one of its most violent days recently, with over 50 lives lost in multiple terrorist attacks across various districts.