Punjab schools may start summer break early due to heatwave threat

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has proposed an early start to summer vacations in Punjab’s schools. The recommendation comes in response to rising temperatures and the risk of heatwaves.

A letter from PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has been sent to the school education and higher education departments. It suggests adjusting school timings or announcing early summer breaks if temperatures continue to soar.

The PDMA also urged schools to ensure access to clean drinking water, prohibit outdoor activities, and have fans and cooling systems in classrooms. Students should wear light, loose-fitting clothes to avoid heat stress.

With dry weather and temperatures rising, Lahore’s minimum temperature has already reached 23°C, with a forecasted maximum of 40°C. Authorities are preparing to take further steps as the heatwave intensifies.