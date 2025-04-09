Protect your spine: tips for desk workers experiencing back pain

Long hours at a desk can seriously harm your spine. Sitting for too long puts pressure on your back and restricts blood flow. This leads to weakened core muscles, which are vital for good posture. Over time, these issues can cause chronic back pain and stiffness.

To protect your spine, it’s essential to maintain correct posture. Dr. Anupam Jindal advises sitting up straight with relaxed shoulders and flat feet. Also, remember to move every 30 minutes. Simple actions like stretching or walking improve circulation and reduce muscle tension.

Creating an ergonomic workspace is crucial. Ensure your chair height allows your feet to rest flat on the floor. Position your monitor at eye level to avoid neck strain. Additionally, consider strengthening your core with exercises like planks and yoga. A strong core helps support your spine.

Lastly, don’t overlook stress management and nutrition. Stress can tighten your muscles, contributing to back pain. Incorporate breathing exercises or short outdoor walks to relieve tension. A balanced diet rich in omega-3s, calcium, and magnesium will support bone health. If pain persists, consult a specialist for appropriate treatment options.