Karachi faces water shortage due to urgent pipeline repairs

Karachi will face a water shortage as the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) begins urgent repairs on an 84-inch main pipeline. This maintenance will start on Thursday, April 10, and last for four days. As a result, many areas will experience reduced water supply during this period.

The KWSC plans to work around the clock for 96 hours at Ghazi Goth. This effort aims to ensure timely completion and improve the city’s overall water supply efficiency. Areas such as Nipa, Lyari, and DHA may see little to no water during this time.

Karachi typically receives 650 million gallons of water daily. However, the repairs will cut that supply by 200 million gallons. Consequently, only 450 million gallons will be available for residents.

Authorities urge citizens to store water in advance. They also recommend using water conservatively until the normal supply resumes. By doing so, residents can help manage this temporary shortage more effectively.