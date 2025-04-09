FIA questions Nadia Hussain over husband’s alleged embezzlement

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned model and actor Nadia Hussain for questioning after her husband, Atif Mohammad Khan, was arrested for embezzling funds. The FIA discovered that Hussain received Rs26.418 million in her salon’s business accounts, which coincided with the period of Khan’s alleged corporate fraud. Khan was arrested on March 8 in connection with embezzling Rs540 million from Al-Falah Securities during his time as CEO.

The FIA’s investigation revealed that between February 2016 and December 2023, Khan transferred Rs1.429 billion from Al-Falah Securities’ accounts to his own. While some funds were returned, the FIA claims Khan embezzled Rs107.185 million and caused trade losses that raised his outstanding debt to the company to Rs539 million. Hussain has been asked to appear before the FIA on April 14 to provide defense documents for the funds.

In addition, Hussain is facing an inquiry under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). This follows her claims on social media that a man impersonating an FIA official tried to extort money from her. Hussain posted videos accusing the fake official of demanding Rs30 million for her husband’s bail. The FIA confirmed the existence of the extortionist and advised Hussain to report the incident to their Cyber Crime Reporting Centre.

Despite the extortion claim, Hussain’s social media posts have led to an FIA inquiry against her for making unfounded allegations. The agency has warned that spreading baseless accusations against its officials is a criminal offense.