Four killed, 8 injured in North Waziristan blast

A bomb blast in North Waziristan’s Razmak subdivision has killed at least four people and left eight others injured. A motorcycle bomb explosion resulted in several fatalities, with the injured transported to nearby hospitals, as confirmed by the district administration.

Law enforcement and security personnel reached the blast site and cordoned it off as a probe was launched into the incident.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his sympathies with the families of those who lost their lives in these attacks. According to a press release issued by the President House, the president expressed his determination to completely eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

The president prayed for the Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased in Jannah and to grant the bereaved families the strength to bear this immense loss with patience. He also wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

Separately, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has strongly condemned the bomb blast in Razmak market, North Waziristan, resulting in the loss of precious human lives.

The Chief Minister expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast and shared the grief of the bereaved families.

The chief minister said that targeting of innocent civilians is highly regrettable and condemnable.