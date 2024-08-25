Kylie Jenner, Chris Pratt and more stars celebrate birth of Hailey and Justin’s son

Baby Bieber is so loved already by his parents’ friends. After Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their first son, Jack Blues Bieber, fellow celebs such as sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian and Chris Pratt offered their congrats. “I can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES” the Kylie Cosmetics founder commented on the Biebers’ Aug. 23 Instagram post, which showed Hailey touching her baby boy’s left foot, while Khloe wrote, “Jack blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much.”

Chris, whose 12-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris is also named Jack, commented, “Congrats guys!!! Love the name!!!”

The birth announcement post was also liked by Kylie and Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner,

Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, Nikki Reed and John Mayer. In addition, Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette posted her own tribute to her first grandson. “Oh my heart. Welcome baby Jack!!” the 49-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I love you so much! Thank you Lord. What a miracle!”

She also tweeted, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!” Hailey’s dad Stephen Baldwin responded, “Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

Justin, 30, and the model, 27, announced her pregnancy in May by posting images from a maternity shoot taken the day of their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.

“So I have been waiting for this day,” Pattie said at the time in an Instagram video. “And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y’all. Oh my gosh, I’m gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness.” She added, “Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever and I am so excited.”

Justin and Hailey had exchanged marital vows twice before. Following a whirlwind rekindled summer romance in 2018, they first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September of that year. They had a larger wedding with family and friends in South Carolina the following year.