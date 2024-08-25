US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia’s wartime economy

The United States unveiled sweeping sanctions Friday against almost 400 individuals and companies tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine, expanding existing measures to curb Moscow over the invasion of its neighbor. The moves announced by the US Treasury, State and Commerce departments come as fighting has stretched well into its third year. “The United States is building on its unprecedented sanctions campaign and imposing new costs on those supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine and its attempts to deny Ukraine’s unique cultural identity,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement. “Today, one day ahead of the celebration of Ukrainian Independence Day, the United States is designating nearly 400 entities and individuals,” he added.