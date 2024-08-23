Wajahat Rauf expresses desire to see Indian films in Pakistani theatres

Renowned director and producer Wajahat Rauf recently shared his enthusiasm for Indian cinema and his desire to see such films featured on Pakistani screens.

Reflecting on his recent experience, Rauf revealed that he watched the film Stree 2 while in London, where the cinema was packed with eager viewers.

In his remarks, Rauf noted, “I watched the movie Stree 2 in London and the cinema was full.” He continued, “The audience laughed at the dialogue,” highlighting the positive reception and engagement of the film’s audience.

Rauf also offered praise for the film’s lead actors, expressing admiration for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, along with the rest of the cast. Concluding his reflections, Rauf said, “I miss watching Indian films in Pakistani cinemas.” His comments underscore a longing for the reintroduction of Indian films to Pakistani theatres, a sentiment shared by many fans of cross-border cinema.