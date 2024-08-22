Swat gets new Girls’ Model School

The Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Khan Tarakai and Muhammad Khuram Gondal, Country Director, Save the Children International officially inaugurated the newly constructed Government Girls Model School in Karira Jambil, Swat on Thursday.

The school was developed through a collaborative effort between Save the Children International (SCI) and the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), in partnership with the Elementary and Secondary Education Department KP and the District Education Office (Female), Swat. The project was completed with a financial investment of PKR 58.526 million.

The newly constructed double-story building includes eight rooms, comprising six classrooms, a head teacher’s office, a staff room, and a storeroom. The school is equipped with an 8 kV solar power system, a water tank, a separate inclusive toilet block, and an assembly ground. Accessibility has been prioritized with the inclusion of ramps. This facility will serve approximately 150 students, both girls and boys, from the nearby hamlets of Serai and Sakhra in Karira village.

Construction of the school commenced in mid-October 2023 and was completed in an impressive seven and a half months, with the school ready for students by June 2024.

This initiative underscores the commitment of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Save the Children International, and SRSP to advancing education in the region, particularly for girls, ensuring they have access to a conducive learning environment. Save the Children International remains dedicated to its vision of ensuring every child receives the education they deserve, empowering them to build a brighter future.