Ihsanullah joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X amid high hopes

Fast bowler Ihsanullah has officially joined Peshawar Zalmi for the tenth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL X). The franchise made this announcement on Friday. He was selected in the supplementary pick. Team Chairman Javed Afridi expressed excitement about Ihsanullah joining the team. He believes that the young talent aligns perfectly with Zalmi’s vision for the upcoming season.

Mohammad Akram, Zalmi’s Director of Cricket, shared that Ihsanullah has been training with the team for the last two months. He mentioned that the fast bowler has been in close contact with the coaching staff. Akram praised Ihsanullah’s dedication during his recovery process. He emphasized that the franchise fully supports the 21-year-old and sees him as a national asset.

Ihsanullah gained fame during PSL 8 with his impressive speed, clocking over 150 kph and taking 22 wickets. However, he has been on a rehabilitation journey after undergoing elbow surgery last year. His recent inclusion shows that Zalmi is focused on strengthening their pace attack ahead of the tournament.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Ihsanullah’s return. His partnership with Zalmi’s star-studded lineup could be key in their pursuit of a second PSL title. The league is scheduled to start in February 2024, and excitement is building among supporters.