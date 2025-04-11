Iran seeks fair deal in upcoming nuclear talks with the US

Iran is aiming for a “real and fair” agreement with the United States regarding its nuclear program. This statement comes from a senior aide to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ahead of talks scheduled for Saturday in Muscat, Oman. Both nations, long-time adversaries, are set for important discussions about Tehran’s nuclear activities.

In a recent letter, US President Donald Trump urged Khamenei to negotiate while warning of potential military action if talks fail. Khamenei’s adviser, Ali Shamkhani, emphasized that Iran has prepared important and actionable proposals. He noted that if the US shows goodwill during negotiations, progress can be made smoothly.

Relations between the two countries have worsened in the lead-up to the discussions. Trump has reiterated that military action remains a possibility if no agreement is reached. In response, Iran warned it could expel UN nuclear inspectors, further straining relations. Iran’s foreign ministry urged the US to recognize Iran’s commitment to diplomacy despite the challenging environment.

The upcoming talks follow new US sanctions targeting Iran’s oil and nuclear sectors. Despite these measures, Iran’s nuclear agency chief stated that sanctions have not hindered the country’s progress. As the clock ticks down to the negotiations, Iranian media expresses skepticism about their success, while reformist outlets highlight the potential for economic benefits.