Honda atlas to introduce hybrid electric vehicles in Pakistan

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has exciting plans to introduce hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) models in Pakistan. The company made the announcement through an official disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday. This initiative reflects their commitment to providing innovative and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

While the company is enthusiastic about the upcoming HEV models, they have not revealed specific details yet. Information about the launch timeline and vehicle specifications will be shared later. This launch aims to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly vehicles in the Pakistani market.

Moreover, Honda Atlas sees this step as significant for their product lineup. They believe that introducing HEVs will enhance their offerings and support sustainable mobility. The company emphasized its role in promoting green transportation for its customers.

Following this announcement, Honda Atlas shares surged by Rs24.24 (8.31%) to reach Rs316.02. The company currently holds a market capitalization of Rs45.13 billion and has 142.8 million shares in circulation. As part of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in Japan, Honda Atlas has been operating in Pakistan since July 1994.