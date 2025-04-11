Saudi Arabia allows 10,000 more Pakistani pilgrims for Hajj

Pakistani pilgrims received exciting news as Saudi Arabia approved an additional 10,000 Hajj spots for them. This decision followed a special request from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar. He sought to increase the Hajj quota on behalf of Pakistani citizens.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif supported the efforts of Ishaq Dar, highlighting the importance of the request. Dar contacted Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to explain the situation. His request focused on those who missed the registration deadline for Hajj.

Savoring this generous offer, Saudi authorities accepted Pakistan’s request gracefully. They confirmed the expansion of the Hajj quota for 2025. This collaboration shows the strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. This new quota represents Saudi Arabia’s attention and care for Pakistani citizens. Consequently, 10,000 additional pilgrims will now have the opportunity to perform the sacred Hajj in 2025.