Stricter passport regulations launched to curb begging and illegal immigration

The Federal Interior Ministry has launched new, stricter passport regulations to combat begging and illegal immigration. These measures were finalized during a meeting at the Directorate of Immigration and Passports. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi led the meeting, which included several key officials involved in the implementation process.

Minister Naqvi emphasized that these new rules aim to deter begging syndicates and illegal migration attempts. A critical part of the strategy includes a blacklisting system for deported individuals. This system will prevent those who have been deported from obtaining new passports in the future.

To improve passport services, the minister inspected new equipment for passport processing. This includes six Machine Readable Passport (MRP) machines and two advanced e-passport systems installed by a German technical team. Naqvi noted that these upgrades would significantly enhance processing capacity and service delivery for citizens.

Additionally, Passport DG Qazi announced plans for a new mobile application. This app will streamline citizen access to passport-related services. Overall, these measures highlight the government’s commitment to modernizing the passport system while tackling illegal activities effectively.