Changan raises prices for Alsvin Sedan starting May 1, 2025

Changan Pakistan has announced a price increase for its Alsvin sedan, effective May 1, 2025. This marks the second price hike for the model this year. Customers will need to act quickly, as the current prices will expire after April 30, 2025.

The company previously raised the price of the Alsvin in January 2025 by Rs. 75,000. Now, the latest increase adds Rs. 250,000 to the price of all variants. As a result, the new prices are as follows: the Alsvin MT variant will cost Rs. 4,099,000, while the DCT variant will sell for Rs. 4,649,000.

Additionally, the Alsvin DCT Lumiere will be available for Rs. 4,799,000, and the DCT Lumiere Black Edition will cost Rs. 4,899,000. Customers looking to buy at current prices should purchase before the deadline. After April 30, prices will rise significantly.

Changan has not specified why it is increasing prices. However, such hikes are often linked to rising production costs and currency fluctuations. These factors, along with inflationary pressures, impact the entire auto industry and lead to price adjustments.