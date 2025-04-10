PSX rebounds as tariff pause lifts sentiments

The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 2,036.05 points, a positive change of 1.78 percent, closing at 116,189.21 points as compared to 114,153.16 points on the last trading day.

A total of 638,089,718 shares were traded during the day as compared to 448,693,567 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs36.924 billion against Rs26.585 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 347 of them recorded gains and 63 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 86,573,180 shares at Rs 8.52 per share, K-Electric Limited with 57,922,646 shares at Rs4.54 per share and Sui South Gas with 44,734,661 shares at Rs 39.13 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 158.17 per share closing at Rs 8,999.00 whereas runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 144.31 rise in its share price to close at Rs 3,200.00.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 22.87 per share price, closing at Rs 7,183.48, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 16.83 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,756.91.