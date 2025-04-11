Severe rains in India and Nepal claim nearly 100 lives

Torrential rains have caused widespread destruction in parts of India and Nepal, leading to almost 100 fatalities since Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning about continued unseasonal rains. This weather system is causing dangerous conditions across the region, leading to significant loss of life.

In the eastern state of Bihar, at least 64 people have died due to rain-related incidents. Reports indicate that over 20 individuals have also lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh, which is India’s most populous state. Local media continues to cover the tragic events as they unfold.

Authorities in neighboring Nepal reported that at least 8 people have died from lightning strikes and the severe weather. The National Disaster Authority is monitoring the situation closely and assisting affected areas. Their efforts aim to provide immediate relief to those in need.

Looking ahead, the IMD predicts heavy rains with thunderstorms and strong winds across central and eastern India until Saturday. As the monsoon season approaches, which usually begins in June, past heatwaves have caused fatal consequences. Residents are urged to stay safe and follow weather updates closely.