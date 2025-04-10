Rupee gains 22 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 22 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.55 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.77. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.65 and Rs282.15, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs0.40 to close at Rs309.25 against the last day’s closing of Rs308.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.91, whereas an increase of Rs2.01 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs361.12 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs359.11. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 pasia each to close at Rs76.38 and Rs74.73, respectively.