Pakistan reduces electricity prices nationwide by Rs. 1.71 per unit

The Power Division has officially announced a reduction in electricity prices across Pakistan. The notification states that electricity will be cheaper by Rs. 1.71 per unit for all consumers. This reduction includes customers of K-Electric as well. The change will take effect from April to June 2025.

However, it’s important to note that lifeline consumers will not benefit from this price cut. The federal government is providing an additional subsidy to make this possible. This significant move aims to ease the financial burden on consumers during these months.

Recently, NEPRA approved this reduction in response to a government request. Earlier this week, NEPRA had already granted a reduction of Rs. 1.90 per unit due to quarterly adjustments. This further reduction reflects ongoing efforts to manage electricity costs for consumers across the country.

Earlier in April, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced a reduction of Rs. 7.41 per unit for household consumers. As a result, the new rate for these consumers is now Rs. 38.37 per unit. In addition, industrial consumers also saw a reduction of Rs. 7.59 per unit, lowering their rate to Rs. 40.60 per unit.