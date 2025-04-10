Gold prices up by Rs7,800 to Rs328,800 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs7,800 and was traded at Rs.328,800 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs321,000 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.6,688 to Rs 281,893 from Rs.275,205 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.6,131 to Rs.258,411 from Rs 252,280, respectively. The price of per tola silver witnessed an increase of Rs64 and closed at Rs3,234 and that of ten gram silver rose by Rs55 to close at Rs2,772. The price of gold in the international market increased by $78 to $3,118 from $3,040, whereas silver surged by $0.64 to close at $30.94, the Association reported.