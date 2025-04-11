Restructuring at google: Job cuts impact android and pixel teams

Google has dismissed hundreds of employees from its Platforms and Devices division, which handles Android, Pixel phones, and Chrome. This decision was reported on Friday, based on an insider source. The layoffs come after Google offered a voluntary buyout to its employees in January.

The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring at Google. The company merged its Platforms and Devices teams last year to improve efficiency. A company spokesperson confirmed that these layoffs are in line with their goal of becoming more nimble and effective.

This round of layoffs follows a series of cost-cutting measures initiated by Google’s parent company, Alphabet. In January 2023, Alphabet announced it would eliminate 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of its global workforce. The move came amid rising economic uncertainty and shifting dynamics in the tech industry.

In addition to these recent cuts, Google reduced staff in its cloud division earlier this year. While those layoffs were limited to specific teams, they reflect broader trends of job reductions within the company. Google has not disclosed the exact number of roles affected in this latest round.