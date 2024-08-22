Admin revokes NOC, but PTI vows to press ahead with rally today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced holding jalsa in the federal capital today (Thursday) despite the revocation of the non-objection certificate (NOC) that was granted earlier to the Imran Khan-founded party. In a statement, PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal said that the district administration had cancelled the notification, but “we haven’t cancelled the jalsa”. “A peaceful political struggle is our constitutional and legal right.” The district administration revoked the NOC granted to PTI on the “report of district intelligence committee,” according to an official statement. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa. The session also reviewed the NOC, granted by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad. During the meeting, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi pointed out the security concerns due to multiple events. Citing strict security concerns, the administration noted that the Bangladesh cricket team is in Islamabad, adding that it is difficult to control the crowd of a jalsa. “A few days ago, some protesters also reached the Supreme Court building,” it said, adding that in such circumstances, permission to hold public rallies cannot be given. The development came a day before the public rally was scheduled, as announced by Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif. Separately, the PTI on Wednesday moved the LHC against the alleged arrests and harassment of its leaders and workers by the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Punjab ahead of the party’s rally. Meanwhile, the administration in Islamabad, fearing a huge gathering of people tomorrow, has sealed the Red Zone by placing containers. Moreover, Section 144 has been imposed in Punjab against all kinds of “political assemblies”. Also on Wednesday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur directed the PTI leaders, workers and members of the provincial cabinet to reach Swabi before leaving for Islamabad for the event. The chief minister is likely to address the gathering before the departure.