Palmer wants to ‘bring trophies’ to Chelsea after signing extension

England forward Cole Palmer has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, the Premier League club announced Tuesday. The 22-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a £42.5 million ($54.7 million, 49.7 million euros) deal last September, has committed himself to the London side until June 2033. “I’m delighted to sign this new deal,” Cole told Chelsea’s official website. “I achieved a lot in my first season here, and hopefully I can continue to experience great things at this club, both on a personal level and in terms of bringing success and trophies to Chelsea.” Palmer had a superb campaign last season, scoring 22 Premier League goals and was then a member of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2024, where he scored an equaliser after coming off the bench in a loss to Spain.