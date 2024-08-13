H&S Awarded for Business Excellence at UAE Event



Dubai, UAE – 11th August 2024: H&S Properties has been awarded by H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Government of UAE, during Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day celebration at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

H&S leaders Emad Haq, Saad Haq, and Fahad Haq were awarded for their impact on the UAE’s business landscape and their role in driving innovation in the business and property development sectors.

The award highlights H&S’s influence within the UAE and across other regional markets. The company has received numerous awards, including recognition from developers like Emaar, establishing its position as an industry leading developer.

Dr. Faisel Ikram, President of the Pakistan Association Dubai, expressed pride in the recognition of this Pakistani-led business group.

H&S remains committed to excelling under the visionary leadership, achieving significant milestones and setting new standards in the industry.